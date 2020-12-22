Boy Scout Liam Wells, from Blaine, made his Lino Lakes Boy Scout Troop 692 proud in 2019 after he placed eighth out of more than 6,000 Northern Star Council Boy Scouts for selling popcorn.
The 6,000 Northern Star Council Boy Scouts raised $3.5 million in 2019 and placed third in the country among all Boy Scouts of America councils. The Northern Star Council serves Boy Scout Troops in communities across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Wells spent nearly 100 hours going door to door selling popcorn for his troop. In the end, he raised over $10,000, with 75% going directly towards Troop 692.
Wells was recognized by the Blaine City Council Dec. 7. The recognition orginally was supposed to be held in the spring, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.
“Thank you for this honor,” Wells told the City Council. “I sell most of my popcorn by going door to door because I find it better than doing storefronts. It was tough selling popcorn this year due to COVID, but I look forward to selling popcorn next year.”
Wells and his fellow Boy Scouts were limited in their ability to sell popcorn this fall due to COVID-19 and couldn’t sell door to door. This fall, Wells raised $1,500 in online popcorn sales.
Wells is hoping to work toward becoming an Eagle Scout next year. He’s an eighth-grader at Centennial Middle School in Lino Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.