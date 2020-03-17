As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the city of Blaine closed all city buildings until further notice. City staff are continuing to work and assist the public but the buildings will not be open for in-person business. More information on how the city will continue to conduct business can be found at BlaineMN.gov/CityBuildingsClosure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.