Blaine kicked off its City Hall renovation project last month, and construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Blaine City Hall opened in 2001, when about 45,000 residents lived in the city Blaine. Now Blaine has grown to almost 70,000 people and is growing.
As the city grew, it meant more miles of streets to plow, more permits to be issued and inspections to be completed, more calls for service for both police and fire.
In response the city added 33 staff positions in the last 20 years, many of them in the Police Department.
Back in the late 1990s, when City Hall was being designed, city leaders foresaw Blaine was destined to grow into a regional hub. So City Hall was built with three floors in 2001, but only the first two floors were occupied.
In 2017 the Blaine City Council authorized a space needs study, which showed it was time to expand operations to the third floor. The city expects the renovation to meet the needs of staff and the community for the next 20 years.
In 2019 the City Council authorized the sale of $4.2 million in bonds to fund the project. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the project was put on hold as designs and space needs were reevaluated in light of current circumstances. But the bonds can only be spent on the project they were attached to at the time of approval, and the funding must be spent within three years. With this in mind the City Council approved the final designs and bids for the project in March.
The project includes a new community room on the first floor. It will be available for use on evenings and weekends. Prior to the pandemic it was not uncommon for all available meeting rooms at City Hall to be booked in the evening.
Blaine City Hall will remain open throughout the construction. Any changes in operations will be posted on the city’s website at BlaineMN.gov/CityHallRenovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.