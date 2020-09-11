A Blaine church’s annual carnival is going online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Church of St. Timothy will host a virtual silent auction and raffle. Bidding opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and closes at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
Prizes include rounds of golf, resort courses, sports memorabilia, individually designed masks and more. Raffle tickets are $5 a piece and have a chance to win one $10,000 prize along with several smaller prizes ranging from $50 to $3,000.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at 763-784-1329.
Check out the items and sign up for bidding at 32auctions.com/sttim2020 or visit churchofsttimothy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.