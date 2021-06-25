SP Blaine boys volleyball.jpg
Photo courtesy of Kevin Keitch/Blaine Boys Volleyball

Blaine boys volleyball closed its season with a fourth-place finish out of 16 teams at the state tournament held June 16-17 in Shakopee. Blaine reached the semifinals with a pair of victories on the opening day of the tournament, defeating Great River/TCA 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 and Shakopee 28-26, 27-25, 25-23.

