Blaine boys volleyball closed its season with a fourth-place finish out of 16 teams at the state tournament held June 16-17 in Shakopee. Blaine reached the semifinals with a pair of victories on the opening day of the tournament, defeating Great River/TCA 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 and Shakopee 28-26, 27-25, 25-23.
