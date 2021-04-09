Athletes from throughout the greater Minneapolis area have been announced as this year’s Athena Awards recipients. The Athena Award program recognizes senior female students who excel academically, athletically and in their communities.
Athletes from throughout the greater Minneapolis area have been announced as this year’s Athena Awards recipients. The Athena Award program recognizes senior female students who excel academically, athletically and in their communities.Earning Athena Awards from the area were Blaine’s Hailey Studer, Spring Lake Park’s Madi Ngene, Columbia Heights’ Ali Reynolds, Fridley’s Claire Smith and Totino-Grace’s Emilie Meyer.
Athena recipientBlaine’s Hailey Studer
Athletic honors Volleyball: three letters, captain, two conference awards; softball: four letters, captain, conference award, section award, state award
Favorite memory“My three brothers and I would have ‘spring training’ in our backyard every year when the snow would start to melt and allow us to play in a little patch of grass.”
School/community activitiesAssistant coach youth development volleyball team; taught faith formation classes at the church of St. Genevieve’s for two years
Scholastic achievementsLettered in academics two years, PSEO student for two years
Post high school plans“I plan on playing softball and volleyball at the College of St. Benedict’s and majoring in Elementary Education.”
Athena recipientSpring Lake Park’s Madi NgeneAthletic honors Soccer: four letters, two conference awards; basketball: three letters, captain, two conference awards; lacrosse: three letters, conference award
Top sports achievements1,000 career varsity points — basketball, conference awards for all three sports in large metro conference and varsity starter mid-year freshman year through senior year for basketball, varsity starter three years soccer and varsity three years (soon to be four) for lacrosse
Favorite memory“Team sleepovers in eighth grade with all the older girls and having a good time talking and staying up super late.”
School/community activitiesNational Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Breakfast Club
Scholastic achievementsNational Honors Society and Academic Letter sophomore and junior year
Post high school plansGo to an out of state college/university and study chemical engineering (hope to play basketball)
Athena recipientColumbia Heights’ Ali Reynolds
Athletic honors Softball: two varsity letters, conference award; soccer: four letters, two-time captain, team MVP, section award
Top sports achievementsMVP in girls soccer; best hitter (post-HR in sections game) in girls softball and Best Defender in girls soccer
Earliest memory“My earliest memory was from playing soccer with the Columbia Heights Recreation Department as a kid, probably like 4-5 years old. My dad used to coach for the summer teams, and I played with my sister as well. Practice was always at McKenna Park, and at the end of every soccer practice he would yell ‘Up the hill!’ And you would just see 20-30 tiny children start sprinting up the giant hill as a race to the top. It was one of the most fun things, and a quirk from those practices that I have never forgotten.”
School/community activitiesStage manager for theater, volunteering at Manna Market, Key Club and Knowledge Bowl
Scholastic achievementsNational Honors Society, AP Scholar Award
Post high school plans“I plan on attending college somewhere in the New England area, but my major is still undecided.”Athena recipientFridley’s Claire Smith
Athletic honors Hockey: five letters, captain; tennis: four letters, two-time captain, two conference awards
Top sports achievementsAll-conference honorable mention for tennis two years in a row, captain for two years of the tennis team and captain senior year for hockey and playing on varsity for four years
Favorite memory“My favorite sports memory was going to the Duluth tournament every year with my high school hockey team and riding the bus there and back.”
School/community activitiesVolunteering through church, volunteering for Special Olympics bowling and National Honors Society activities
Scholastic achievementsNational Honors Society, Academic Excellence
Post high school plansAttending St. Cloud State University and majoring in accounting
Athena recipientTotino-Grace’s Emilie Meyer
Athletic honors Cross-country: four letters, three-time captain, four-time team MVP, four conference awards, four section awards; basketball: one letter; track and field: three letters, captain, two-time team MVP, three conference awards, three section awards
Top sports achievementsAll-state fourth place in 800-meter, school record for 800 and 5,000 and true team section champion
Earliest running memory“My earliest running memory is running road race 5Ks with my mom when I was in grade school. In addition, I was asked to run the mile in track in second grade, but was too nervous until I changed my mind and ran in third grade.”
School/community activitiesStudent Ministry, Kathleen Murphy Scholars Program, Confirmation sponsor and mission trip
Scholastic achievementsNational Honors Society, Academic All-State, GPA Recognition Award all four years and Spotlight on Scholarship every season
Post high school plansCross-country and track scholarship at Drake University
