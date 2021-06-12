Vegas Golden Knights v Minnesota Wild - Game Six

ST PAUL, MN - MAY 26: Nick Bjugstad #27 of the Minnesota Wild scores a goal on Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on May 26, 2021 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images)

 Harrison Barden

Blaine graduate Nick Bjugstad wrapped up a strong first season with the Minnesota Wild with the team’s final home goal in Game 6 of its playoff series against Vegas.

Photo courtesy of Harrison Barden/Getty Images and MN Wild

