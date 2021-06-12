Blaine graduate Nick Bjugstad wrapped up a strong first season with the Minnesota Wild with the team’s final home goal in Game 6 of its playoff series against Vegas.
Photo courtesy of Harrison Barden/Getty Images and MN Wild
