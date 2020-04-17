*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Hundreds of truckers, firefighters, police officers, bikers, bus drivers, car enthusiasts, speed racers and more participated in a parade of automobiles to wish 11-year-old Blaine gearhead Gavin DeMent a happy birthday.
After Gavin’s birthday party was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his mother Amy DeMent put a call out on Facebook for help to make her son’s day special. The post read, “My son Gavin’s 11th birthday is on April 7 and, sadly, there will be no party. He has autism and loves cars. So I would like to see you drive by and honk for him ... It’s the little things that count.”
Little did she know hundreds would answer her post.
On April 7 more than 350 people met in the parking lot of Cub Foods in the Village of Blaine shopping center before driving to Gavin’s nearby home as a parade of vehicles. Other people stopped by sporadically over a two hour period to wish Gavin a happy birthday.
Some of the drivers were friends, family or classmates of Gavin, a fifth-grader at Golden Lake Elementary, but many were strangers.
“I love this,” Gavin said at the event.
Many of the drivers brought Gavin presents including candy, money, clothes and, of course, toy cars.
“I’m absolutely speechless,” Amy said. “I’m absolutely overwhelmed at all the love.”
Gavin’s whole family has a love for cars, which rubbed off on the 11-year-old. His grandfather was a drag racer in the 1970s, and Gavin can often be found helping his dad, Corey Pritzl, in the garage.
Gavin is also an avid fan of “The Fast and the Furious” films.
“He was born with an engine in his blood,” Amy said.
Gavin said his favorite car he saw at his birthday parade was a Toyota Supra.
“From the bottom of my heart I never thought this would’ve happened just from one Facebook post,” Corey said. “I have nothing but gratitude for all these people coming out including all the car clubs, motorcycles, and just thank you to everyone who turned out for this. I’m so overwhelmed so many people came out just for his birthday. It goes to show, even during the times we’re in, people have nothing but love in their hearts.”
