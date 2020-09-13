Coon Rapids seniors will soon be able to call “bingo” again.
The Coon Rapids Soccer Complex, 1705 111th Ave. NW, is hosting a parking lot bingo on Mondays. Starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 14, 21 and 28, participants will be able to fill their boards from the safety of their own cars.
Players pay $3 per person on arrival. Cars will be parked in a checkerboard pattern and when a player gets a win they can honk their horn. Prizes are $10 gift cards to locally owned restaurants.
A spot in the game must be reserved ahead of time by calling 763-767-6473. In case of rain the game will be played on Zoom. The meeting ID is 872 326 3109 and the password is SENIOR.
