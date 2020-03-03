With the votes nearly counted, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the support of DFL primary voters in Anoka County. The Associated Press is reporting Biden has also won the state of Minnesota and its 75 delegates.
At 8:46 p.m., with 126 out of 128 precincts reporting, Biden had 42.3% of the votes in Anoka County, compared to runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 31.4%, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in a distant third with 11.5%.
Although she dropped out of the race a day before the primary, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar still received almost 4% of the DFL votes in Anoka County.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump, whose name was the only one on the ballot, had received 7,907 votes in Anoka County, or 97.4%, and there were 208 write-ins, with 126 out of 128 precincts reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.