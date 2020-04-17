*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Anoka County golf courses will open Saturday, April 18, with special social distancing protocols in compliance with an April 17 executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.
The order allows some outdoor facilities, including golf courses, to reopen as long as certain conditions are met, including that members of different households stay at least 6 feet apart.
“We’re certainly excited,” said Tim Anderson, director of golf at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. “We’ve been thinking about this for weeks and gearing up for this for weeks, thinking about how to keep people safe, how to operate and still have a viable business.”
Common precautions at area golf courses include requiring booking and payment in advance, limiting the size of each party, raising cups to eliminate reaching into the hole for the ball, spreading apart tee times at intervals of 10 to 12 minutes, and eliminating shared equipment such as ball washers, rakes and garbage cans.
As a precaution, Bunker Hills isn’t yet allowing use of golf carts or opening its driving range.
“We are not allowing carts the first week, because that’s a significant touch point, and we just want to make sure we gear up for that,” Anderson said.
Some courses are allowing carts but with restrictions.
“We’re going to allow carts, but one rider per cart unless they’re from the same family,” said Larry Norland, golf manager for Green Haven in Anoka. The carts will be disinfected between riders.
Chomonix, the county-owned course in Lino Lakes, will allow carts with similar restrictions. Golfers from different households may golf together as long as they stay 6 feet apart, but only members of the same household will be able to ride together.
The April 18 season kickoff is a few weeks later than average for area courses, which typically open around the beginning of April. But it’s nearly a month later than courses could have opened this year if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would’ve been open the third week of March,” Norland said.
He added that Green Haven had been looking forward to an early start this year because the past two seasons set records for late starts, with the course opening April 26 last year and April 27 the year before.
But it’s better late than never, and with Minnesotans feeling cooped up, several area courses were already sold out or nearly sold out by the evening of April 17 for rounds the next day.
Norland said it’s important for golfers hitting the greens this week to follow social distancing guidelines and respect others.
“We want to make sure everybody stays healthy and safe, and we also want to show any state official that we can operate safely,” Norland said.
