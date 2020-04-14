*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
A Minnesota company has ramped up production of medical ventilator components at its Bethel, Long Prairie and Montevideo plants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a decade Chandler Industries has produced precision-machined parts for a major ventilator manufacturer at its Montevideo plant. With the sudden demand for ventilators during the pandemic, the company has added capacity to produce the parts in Bethel and Long Prairie.
The Bethel plant began manufacturing a ventilator component April 6 with just a few days’ lead time. Shane Hybben, general manager of the Bethel division, said the average lead time to start making new parts is two to three weeks.
“We completed the front-end process in a very quick manner for this particular part,” he said.
Hybben said the Bethel division was happy to prioritize the ventilator component.
“You’re not only meeting the need of the customer, but this is a need of our society as a whole,” he said.
The Bethel plant also makes parts for many other medical devices, including injection pumps for IVs. It’s “running on all shifts right now” and even looking to hire, Hybben said.
Chandler’s Long Prairie site has also kicked into high gear to help fill the need for ventilators.
“We have ramped up production of one of the ventilator products to support the Montevideo team in record time,” Brent Line, general manager of the Long Prairie plant, said in a statement. “We completed the process design and documentation, procured the raw material and required tooling, programmed our CNC machines (Computer Numerical Control) and our CMM (Coordinate Measurement Machine) and were cutting chips in one week.”
According to Denise Bangsund, general manager of the Montevideo manufacturing site, the company is receiving orders at up to 10 times its normal rate and expects that to continue for at least four months.
“It is only through the collaboration of all of our Minnesota site teams that we are able to ramp up fast enough to meet our customer’s crucial need for our products,” Chandler Industries President Don Alter said in a statement.
In addition, the company says it’s working with a large electrical product company in Mexico to create ventilator components at Chandler’s plant in Chihuahua, Mexico.
“We are proud to support this critical need for medical products, and even more proud of all of our employees that have rallied around this cause and are outperforming even the best of expectations,” Chandler CEO Tom Ryan said in a statement. “We are not only keeping all of our employees working, we are actually hiring at these three locations that span the state of Minnesota.”
Now headquartered in Minneapolis, Chandler Industries was founded in 1962 in Montevideo. The company supports the medical, aerospace, defense and industrial infrastructure industries. Chandler employs approximately 250 people in Minnesota and 60 in Chihuahua, Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.