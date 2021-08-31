A 20-year-old Bethel man was fatally shot at Raspberry Island in St. Paul early Sunday, Aug. 29. Police identified the victim as Blake Richard Swanson.
Officers located Swanson around 3:15 a.m. Aug. 29 after a 911 caller reported a robbery and shooting. Swanson was sitting in a vehicle on Raspberry Island, a regional park on the Mississippi near downtown, and had an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to Regions Hospital, where he died a short time later, police say.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred during a robbery, investigators say.
Swanson was reportedly in the area to ride scooters.
