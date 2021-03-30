Correction: An amber alert was not issued. It was an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Fridley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating Ava Whitfield, 10, who went missing Tuesday, March 30, after driving away in a vehicle from her residence.
Ava took a vehicle from her residence earlier this morning along with her mother's purse and credit cards. Officers obtained surveillance footage from retailers in Ramsey and Eden Prairie and it showed Ava purchasing items and obtaining cash.
Officers believe she's still possibly driving around the Twin Cities metro area. The vehicle she's driving is a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Minnesota license plate BAU358.
Ava was last seen wearing a red tie-dyed hoodie with black leggings, black Nike tennis shoes and black glasses. Her last known location was in the Eden Prairie area.
Anyone who has seen Ava or knows her whereabouts is being asked to call 911.
