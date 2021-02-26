The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the police officers who used force in the Feb. 21 fatal shooting of a Blaine carjacking suspect near Braham in Isanti County.
The BCA identified the officers as:
Blaine police officer Grant Breems, who has been in law enforcement for 27 years and with the Blaine Police Department for four years. He discharged his firearm.
Blaine police officer Tim Evens, who has been in law enforcement for 23 years and with the Blaine Police Deptment for 15 years. He discharged his firearm.
Anoka police officer Jake Sorteberg, who has been with the Anoka Police Department for eight years. He deployed K-9 Bravo.
The man fatally shot was identified by the BCA as Dominic Lucas Koch, 27, of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. A statement from the BCA said he “died of homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.”
Joseph William Heroff, 26, of Hammond, Wisconsin, was charged Feb. 23 in Anoka County District Court with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle. Both are felony charges. Bail was set at $500,000 with no conditions. Heroff’s next court appearance is set for Monday, March 15.
What started as a shoplifting call at Kohl's on Baltimore Street in Blaine just before 1 p.m. Feb. 21 escalated when Koch and Heroff fled police and carjacked a man and his 9-year-old daughter at gunpoint, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, officers were pursuing Koch and Heroff on Highway 65 when the suspects’ vehicle left the road just north of Highway 107 and became disabled.
When Koch and Heroff exited the vehicle and fled on foot, Heroff was apprehended by officers, but Koch continued to flee and at one point was struck by a motorist’s vehicle, according to the BCA.
Anoka police officer Jake Sorteberg then deployed his K-9, Bravo, and Koch fired his gun, striking Bravo, according to the BCA. Blaine police officers Tim Evens and Grant Breems returned fire, fatally striking Koch. Officers rendered medical aid, but Koch was pronounced dead at the scene, the BCA said.
Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene. There is both body camera and dash camera footage of the incident, according to the BCA.
According to an update from Sorteberg, Bravo was shot in the throat and the bullet exited out his right shoulder. Bravo had a tear on his trachea, spinal fracture and soft tissue wounds in his shoulder, but he is expected to recover.
Once the BCA investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Isanti County Attorney’s Office for review. The Blaine Police Department is leading the investigation of the events that took place before the officer-involved shooting.
Agencies that responded to the incident include the Blaine, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Spring Lake Park, Braham and Isanti police departments; Anoka County and Isanti County sheriff’s offices; Braham and Isanti fire departments; and the Minnesota State Patrol.
