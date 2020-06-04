After being closed for three months due to coronavirus safety precautions, the Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts in Fridley has reopened in time for the summer.
It will be a very similar level of top quality and scope of art. Just a different presentation.
“Although our programming is definitely evolving to accommodate social distancing and keep our visitors safe, the heart of the arts community at the BLCA is still going strong,” Banfill-Locke executive director Abby Kosberg said. “The BLCA is dedicated to supporting our artists and creating accessible art and literary experiences for the community. We are still offering a lot of the same programming; we’re just getting creative in how we present them to the community.
“We officially reopened the building on June 2 with new guidelines in place, including limiting the number of people in the building and requiring all visitors to wear a mask – you can purchase masks made by local artists in the gift shop!”
The summer season offers several activities for all ages, both on-site and virtually.
“We have an exhibition up from now until June 20 that we would love for people to come check out,” Kosberg said. “We are also launching all of our programs with online components to allow people to interact from the safety of their homes. We will have a new exhibition opening July 10 featuring our artist-in-residence Susan Gangsei. Her exhibition will be available for in-person viewing at the galleries, but we are also launching a new online exhibition feature where all of our exhibits will be fully accessible via our website with installation photographs, virtual walk-through tours and accompanying at-home focused programming.”
It has been a period of quickly adapting to new safety protocols, in the process providing new ways for people to interact.
“We’re still in a transition while getting programming going online, as we will keep our on-site programming very limited for the next few months,” Kosberg said. “We recently announced that our kids summer camps will all be online with students meeting daily via Zoom and their projects are now designed to be made at home. Our open studios have also been meeting weekly via Zoom, keeping the community alive!
“Our summer fundraisers have also changed slightly too. For example, our annual Summer Soiree happening on June 20 will be a featured concert by local Minneapolis artist Thomasina Petrus, who will be performing live from the pavilion in the adjacent park. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the outdoor concert, walk through the trails and view an outdoor art exhibition and browse our gift shop. All of these activities will also be available online through a livestream of the concert, an online exhibition and the launching of our new online gift shop.”
The ability to reopen now comes at a great time and has drawn an excited response from supporters.
“Opening our doors after almost three months has been a humbling experience,” Kosberg said. “We have so much support from the community and it was great to see people interacting with our space. I think it just shows how strong our community is and how much room we have to keep getting creative. I’m personally so excited about all of our new programming, because it is making our work accessible to a wider audience, across the country even!”
More information on programs and events can be found online at www.banfill-locke.org.
