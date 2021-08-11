Max Minakov, a 16-year-old Andover High School student, recently earned first place in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy 2021 competition for his invention of an autonomous snowplow — along with a business plan and investor presentation introducing his fledgling business, SnoTec.
Hosted by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, the academy is a 20-week program that helps middle and high school students develop marketable ideas, conduct research, write business plans, obtain funding and then launch their own companies. The academy selects 12 students a year.
Code-named Milo, Minakov’s invention is a snowplowing robot that wirelessly scans the internet for local weather reports. When notified that 1 inch or more of snow has fallen in the area, Milo automatically leaves its charging station to begin plowing.
Invisible fencing technology tells Milo where to plow, while LiDAR sensors help Milo detect and avoid anything left in its path.
When plowing is complete, Milo returns to its base to recharge and await the next snowfall alert.
“I hate snowplowing,” Minakov explained. “Having to repeatedly shovel the driveway after coming home from school or early in the morning was frustrating, so I tried finding a solution. Autonomous lawn mowers already exist, so I figured why not an autonomous snowplow?”
Minakov said it took about a month to generate his product idea.
After that, he spent about six months researching robotics, motors, electricity and materials before building his first prototype. That robot could not even drive, but improvements over the next few months led to the functional prototype included in the competition.
Unlike snowblowers that typically use an auger, Milo employs soft bristle brushes to sweep snow away — reducing the chances of injury or damage from an unintended encounter.
Milo also has theft-prevention technology built in alerting its owner by phone if it has been removed from its defined perimeter. GPS technology allows owners to track Milo’s location.
Minakov’s entrepreneurial leanings date back to running lemonade stands and other small businesses since he was 4. Active in high school sports and outdoor activities, Minakov invented Milo, in part, to help make more time to pursue his other interests.
But it was his passion for starting a small business that led to Milo and the Young Entrepreneurs Academy.
Minakov said he started jotting down five product ideas per day on his mobile phone over a year ago. At the end of last summer, he had almost 100 product ideas and decided to focus on the autonomous snowplow.
“The Young Entrepreneurs Academy really helped to accelerate the process,” Minakov said. “Presenting in front of an investor panel provides great experience, and winning the competition provides some credibility that this product is legitimate.”
The academy also provided Minakov with a mentor to assist during the competition process. Marshall Jones is a retired executive and current volunteer with Minneapolis Business Mentors, a local nonprofit that helps small businesses launch, grow and solve their challenges.
Jones mentored Minakov on topics ranging from his business plan and investor pitches to manufacturing and financial issues.
“Max’s presentation is so professional that you would never know the person who developed it is 16,” Jones said. “I’ve mentored adults for years, but mentoring young people is invigorating, as they are curious, quick to learn and appreciative. Max asked the right questions and has developed a winning business plan.”
Jones also helped arrange a meeting with the research and development team of a major yard product manufacturer.
Minakov presented his ideas and received feedback from experienced engineers.
Although Milo is not yet a finished product, Minakov test units will be available for trial within a few months. The next steps include filing for a patent and completing the software programming, which will require additional funding.
Minakov plans to explore options ranging from crowd funding to seeking private equity investment.
“For me, the coolest part of business is creating your own product and then going out and selling it,” Minakov said. “The hardest part is just getting started. After I came up with the idea for Milo, I spent two to three months just thinking about it. I knew that it would take a lot of money to build, and I just had to convince myself.”
Minakov credits encouragement and involvement from his parents, Alex and Vicki Minakov, for his progress, so far — including allowing him to invest his summer job savings into prototype development.
“Running a business like this isn’t a one-man team,” he said. “My parents have really believed in the idea and supported me. I also had help from some of my friends. Everyone is excited and wants to know how soon they can have their own snowplow.”
