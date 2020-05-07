The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found dead in a home in Ham Lake on Wednesday, April 29.
The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:24 a.m. to a residence in the 15900 block of Guadalcanal Street NE. No other information besides the address was provided to Central Communications.
When deputies arrived on scene, they believed they heard a gunshot from inside the residence, The Sheriff’s Office said. A perimeter was established, and attempts to make contact inside the residence were unsuccessful.
Deputies later made entry into the residence and located two deceased individuals, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The individuals were later identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as spouses Neal Lee Valley, 67, and Patricia Ann Valley, 65.
The Sheriff’s Office said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and it is not looking for any individuals associated with this incident.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
