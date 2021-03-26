AT&T has added a new cell tower to enhance Coon Rapids’ 4G LTE coverage.
As part of its network enhancements, the company says it is bringing Band 14 to the area. Band 14 is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government for the public safety communications platform called FirstNet. In an emergency, this band can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers.
FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It’s designed to help first responders in Minnesota and across the country connect to the information they need, when they need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.