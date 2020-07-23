ank_sewel-1.JPG

The remains of Sgt. David Charles Sewell, of Walker, leave Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home in Anoka July 16 on their way to Fort Snelling for burial. Sewell fought in the Korean War and was reported missing in action Nov. 28, 1950, at age 30, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea after his unit was attacked. Last September the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced it had accounted for his remains. They were in one of the 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of U.S. service members turned over by North Korea in July 2018 following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Sewell’s remains were identified with help from DNA analysis. Sewell’s niece, Bonnie Nelson, of Andover, agreed to make funeral arrangements. “I’m so very grateful that we finally brought him home,” she said.Photo by Jonathan Young 

 

