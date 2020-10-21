Blaine High School had at least five lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in a recent two-week reporting period, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
In its online situation update the Department of Health included Blaine High School on a list of 24 schools that have reported five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff.
The department lists schools that have reported five or more cases within a two week reporting period. The schools will be removed after 28 days with no new cases.
Five cases is a benchmark that indicates transmission within the school is likely, according to the Department of Health. However, being included in the list does not mean people were infected at school or transmitted the disease to others while in school. It does mean they had COVID-19 and were infections while in a school building, according to the department.
Parents should continue to send their children to school, even if a school is listed, unless the school has changed its learning model due to cases in the building, according to state.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.
More information and frequently asked questions can be found at the Department of Health’s website: tinyurl.com/y2fmuqlk.
