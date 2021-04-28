Anoka County residents who face difficulty paying their energy bills can apply for energy bill payment assistance.
Eligibility is based on the last three months of income. Individuals need to have earned less than $7,066 in the past three months to qualify, while families of four can earn up to $13,589 during that time. Renters and homeowners are eligible, and assets such as the home are not considered in determining eligibility.
With the passing of the recent federal stimulus, there is greater support right now for those feeling the burden of energy expenses.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce has funds available for energy assistance, and the recently approved federal stimulus includes more than $100 million for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program, nearly doubling the amount of support.
Those who qualify could receive significant assistance to help pay energy bills. Eligible applicants receive an initial grant between $200 and $1,600 for energy expenses and can be eligible for up to $1,200 more to help pay overdue bills, avoid a utility shut off or get a fuel delivery.
To learn more, visit the program website at tinyurl.com/4jhpst5j. Find flyers translated into Spanish, Hmong and Somali.
Anoka County residents — including homeowners and renters — can apply by visiting the Anoka County Community Action Program website at tinyurl.com/csrr8ydz and following the application instructions.
For additional questions, contact the Minnesota Department of Commerce at 1-800-657-3710.
