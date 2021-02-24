With students returning to the school building in the hybrid learning model in February, Coon Rapids Middle School art teacher Alissa Smith wanted to make sure Black History Month was celebrated and that students felt represented.
Smith was inspired by Maya Angelou’s poem “Still I Rise,” a powerful message about Angelou’s personal background and her message of survival and hope.
“I always want to make sure that our students are represented and that they see themselves reflected in the school and in our hallways, because they deserve to be,” Smith said.
Smith wanted something in the school for the students to be proud of when they saw it or read the poem.
The artwork is displayed down one of the main hallways just past the main office at Coon Rapids Middle School, and you can’t miss it.
The artwork features the faces of three African-American teenagers surrounded by the phrase, “Still I Rise,” and the words of the poem come to life written on the windows looking into the display.
As students returned, starting with sixth grade students Feb. 2, they enjoyed the artwork, stopping on their way to class to take selfies in front of the project, Smith said.
Smith has been responsible for the display areas in the school, using the spaces to help create areas that represent the students at the middle school. For her latest display, she received help from Emmelia Faltin, a student teacher at the school finishing out her degree from Bethel University.
In September Smith created a display for Hispanic Heritage Month and is planning another for Women’s History Month, which begins in March.
“Throughout the year, that has been my inspiration, finding ways to reflect our students in different ways,” Smith said.
