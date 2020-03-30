*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
As the COVID-19 outbreak has reached pandemic status, more families are staying inside to decrease their changes of catching or spreading the coronavirus.
Gov. Tim Walz issued a “stay-at-home” order, and many offices are telling their employees to work from home.
That means families are stuck at home a lot.
ABC Newspapers compiled a list of artistic activities for the whole family.
Learn something new
Community education programs offer a variety of online courses at affordable prices, including arts, design and writing options available in self-paced or instructor-led formats. Learn more about Anoka-Hennepin’s Community Education options at ahschools.us/Page/30825.
Those interested in learning a new craft while stuck at home can visit the Anoka County Library system online. It has a subscription to Creative Bug, where people with library cards have access to craft how-to videos, like origami and knitting.
Those who don’t have a library card can apply online, even when the libraries are closed, at tinyurl.com/wbdhfbr.
Museum tours online
Museums all over the world offer free tours of art and historic exhibits online.
The Louvre in Paris has a few virtual tours of exhibits available at tinyurl.com/y23mzc8o.
The Smithsonian museum in Washington, D.C., has online access to current and past exhibits at naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour. There’s access to the butterfly pavilion, the Hall of Fossils and the Bone Hall, among many others.
Those into historic, religious artwork can visit The Vatican Museum in Rome online at tinyurl.com/vdhfebp. Take in a 360-degree view of the Sistine Chapel (Yes, you can stare straight up at the ceiling) or Raphael’s Rooms, to name a few.
Google also has a bunch of free museum tours online at tinyurl.com/rkqb73x.
Online concerts
The Met Opera in New York City is hosting a “Nightly Met Opera Stream” at 7:30 p.m. each night on metopera.org.
Each night at 8 p.m., St. Paul artist Lydia Liza performs movie script readings on her Instagram, @LydiaLizaMusic.
Duluth performer Actual Wolf plays new songs live on his Instagram, @ActualWolf, every night at 10:15 p.m.
