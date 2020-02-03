One man was arrested after a Spring Lake Park shooting Sunday, Feb. 2.
Around 7:15 p.m. Spring Lake Park police, with assistance from Fridley Police, responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street Northeast.
A 36-year-old Spring Lake Park man was arrested after police arrived, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. A 33-year-old man was reportedly the victim of the shooting, but it’s unclear if he was injured in the incident, according to Lt. Andy Knotz, with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators believe both of the involved parties knew each other and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
Detectives are working with the victim, and the case remains under investigation by the Spring Lake Park Police and the Sheriff’s Office.
