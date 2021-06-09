SP Track SF 4x400 relay (Jorge Perales).JPG
Andrew Croston narrowly crosses the line ahead of Cambridge-Isanti’s anchor runner to give the St. Francis boy 4x400 meter relay team the Mississippi 8 Conference championship. Section competition for track and field throughout the area takes place June 9-12.

Section track and field competition takes place June 9-12.

Anoka, Blaine, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony and Totino-Grace will compete in Section 5AA. Andover and St. Francis compete in Section 7AA. PACT and Legacy Christian Academy compete in Section 5A.

The state meet is June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

