Section track and field competition takes place June 9-12.
Anoka, Blaine, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony and Totino-Grace will compete in Section 5AA. Andover and St. Francis compete in Section 7AA. PACT and Legacy Christian Academy compete in Section 5A.
The state meet is June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
