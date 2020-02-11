Student-athletes from Coon Rapids, Andover, Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace participated in signing day ceremonies Feb. 5 at the start of the winter NCAA signing period.
Seniors from Coon Rapids recognized included: Jack Arndt, baseball, St. Mary’s University; Dawson Chambliss, baseball, Anoka-Ramsey Community College; Grace Hannula, lacrosse, University of Wisconsin-River Falls; Tony Hall, football, North Dakota State College of Science; Eliya Johnson, softball, Iowa Lakes Community College; Ava Johnston, soccer, Bethel University; Ty King, football, Rochester Community and Technical College; Ryan Kouri, football, Hamline University; Mckenzie Mohlencamp, lacrosse, Upper Iowa University; Jackson Negrete, soccer, Concordia College; Emma Newton, tennis, Bethany College; Jordan Nolan, football, Southwest Minnesota State University; Xander Paar, baseball, Iowa Lakes Community College; Avont Shannon, football, Rochester Community and Technical College; Myles Taylor, football, Augustana University; Jake Van Hulzen, football, Winona State University; and Shakiran Williams, football, Rochester Community and Technical College.
A group of Andover seniors were recognized during a signing day ceremony Feb. 5 for NCAA fall and winter period signees. Signing during the winter period were: Ryan Fonseca, tennis, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Madelynn Greelis, cross-country, University of Wisconsin-River Falls; Charlie Hora, baseball, Gustavus Adolphus College; Wyatt Kaiser, hockey, University of Minnesota Duluth; Jaiden Konschak, volleyball, Bethel University; Andy Rowland, soccer, University of Wisconsin-Superior; and Jack Sharon, football, Bemidji State University. Signing during the fall period were: Anna Breffle, Bemidji State University, soccer; Corynn Grabau, Concordia University St. Paul, soccer; Ellie Johnson, Wartburg College, lacrosse; Kelsey Kallio, North Dakota State University, soccer; Kennedy Little, University of Maine, hockey; Jamie Nelson, Minnesota State University, Mankato, hockey; Elisabeth Tammi, Concordia University St. Paul, lacrosse; and Sydney White, University of Sioux Falls, basketball.
