Local senators are working to provide flexibility for the Department of Human Services to protect recipients of the department’s services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of bureaucracy in the human services world,” Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka said. “The goal of this piece of legislation is to make it as streamlined as it can be to make sure the safety net is intact.”
The bill — co-authored by Abeler and Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin — grants temporary authority to the commissioner of human services to waive or modify standards for providing human services as well as rules for approving potential employees to work.
If the commissioner modifies statutes under the bill, she would have to provide written notice to the chairs and ranking minority member of both houses of Congress within 48 hours. If two or more of those officials oppose a change they may submit written objections, and the commissioner will cease the implementation of those changes.
Gov. Tim Walz issued a related executive order March 20 that authorized the commissioner to request waivers of federal rules. However, Walz does not have the power to suspend state law.
“Even the governor’s emergency authority does not give the Department of Human Services the authority to flex the many rules we have embedded in state statute,” DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said during a March 16 hearing on the bill.
Abeler said part of the concern was making sure group homes and day training centers remain open during the pandemic. By providing flexibility the bill would help keep people with disabilities under supervision and safe.
The bill would allow waivers on rules in four general categories relating to settings, standards, payments and ratios.
For example, the commissioner could waive ratio requirements to aid facilities struggling to maintain enough staff.
“If the lead teacher gets sick, now they’ve violated their ratio; they’ll have to actually kick kids out or close the place, which is not what anybody wants,” Abeler said.
Flexibility on background checks also could help keep services functioning. Lynn Noren, president of Rise, a Spring Lake Park-based nonprofit serving people with disabilities, argued for expediting background checks during the March 16 hearing.
“All of our staff of course have a background check, but they’re location specific in statute,” Noren said. “We want the flexibility to be able to waive that and have people able to work in the home immediately.”
Benefit renewal requirements are also being waived during this time in light of most government offices being closed to the public, Abeler said.
Any of the exceptions made under the bill are allowed to remain for 60 days after the expiration of the peacetime emergency currently declared.
“These industries — the group homes, the day training facilities, the nursing homes — they don’t turn on a dime, so this would give them a chance to unwind the accommodations that they made,” Abeler said.
