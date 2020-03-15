Area schools are closed for the next two weeks, March 16 through March 27.
On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27, in response to the spread of the COVID-19 disease. He ordered the closure to allow time for school administrators and teachers “to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from his office (available here).
Although the statewide closure isn’t required until Wednesday, schools in ABC Newspapers’ coverage area will also be closed Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Some were already scheduled to take those days off, and others recently canceled school for those days.
Below are statements released over the weekend by school districts in ABC Newspapers’ coverage area.
A statewide hotline for school and child care questions has been set up at 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. A hotline for health questions is available at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. Both lines are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
The governor's office urges Minnesotans to continue following the Minnesota Department of Health’s community mitigation strategies during this temporary closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while students are not in school.
The situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak can change rapidly. Get the latest information and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health here, and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.
Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools
The Anoka-Hennepin School District posted the following Sunday, March 15:
Anoka-Hennepin Schools, and all schools from across Minnesota, are temporarily closed by state order through March 27. The decision was shared on Sunday, March 15.
Anoka-Hennepin will provide additional information regarding what this temporary closure means to staff, families and community members by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Consider the following:
Students and staff in Anoka-Hennepin are currently on spring break. This order essentially extends the Anoka-Hennepin spring break for one week to allow for planning.
Anoka-Hennepin will create and share a plan for continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. This plan will include additional information on distance learning and responsibilities of school employees.
This order will be put into effect in Anoka-Hennepin Schools immediately.
Learn more about COVID-19 and its status in Minnesota on the Minnesota Department of Health website or by calling the MDH information line at 651-201-3920 or submit questions via email to health@ahschools.us.
More information: ahschools.us/covid-19, which includes an FAQ page.
Columbia Heights Public Schools
The Columbia Heights School District posted the following Sunday, March 15:
In an abundance of caution and in response to Governor Walz’s announcement, Columbia Heights Public Schools will be closed from Monday March 16th – Friday March 27th in order to prepare Distance e-learning.
The School district will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving information and recommendations surrounding COVID-19.
Fridley Public Schools
The Fridley School District posted the following Sunday, March 15:
To support ongoing state efforts to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Tim Walz announced today that all Minnesota schools will be closed from March 18 through March 27.
To help prepare for the closure, Fridley Public Schools has cancelled school for students on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Tiger Club and childcare will also be closed.
Teachers and staff will report to work on Monday and Tuesday for planning. The district will send additional information to families on Tuesday regarding learning materials that students can use on Wednesday through Friday. These learning materials will be accessible to students to practice and will not involve teacher contact at this time per the governor’s announcement. The Governor has given school districts this time to review and practice their online learning in preparation for any future additional change as needed.
Week of March 16 - March 20
Monday, March 16 & Tuesday, March 17 - FRIDLEY SCHOOLS CANCELLED - (planning days)
Wednesday, March 18 to Friday, March 20 - NO SCHOOL - All Minnesota K-12 schools closed
Monday, March 23 - Friday March, 27
SCHEDULED SPRING BREAK - No school
Monday, March 30
SCHOOLS OPEN - Students report to school
These are challenging times for all of us. As the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, we anticipate that there will be continuous changes in planning and updates from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Department of Education. We will continue to make decisions with the safety and well-being of our student and staff in mind, and provide up to date information to our families as we all do our part to slow down the spread of this virus.
We wish all our students and families a safe spring break. Take care of yourselves and your families, and we look forward to welcoming our students back to school after spring break.
Spring Lake Park Public Schools
The Spring Lake Park School District posted the following Sunday, March 15:
This morning, the Governor made the decision to close all Minnesota schools to students through March 27, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For Spring Lake Park Schools this means all schools, activities, athletics, programs and services are now closed March 16-27, 2020.
Teachers and staff will use these two weeks to prepare for the potential for longer-term school closures. This includes planning for long-term distance learning that, at the earliest, would begin March 30.
We are actively planning for how to meet student meal needs as quickly as possible and child care needs for parents in the district who are health care workers and emergency responders. We will communicate the status of those plans with families in the coming days.
We are grateful that our district has a technology device available for each student and a plan for flexible learning to build upon over these next two weeks. We are also grateful for our entire learning community – students, families and staff – and the flexibility and understanding that we all need as we continue to respond to this rapidly changing environment.
Please continue to check here for the latest information. We will provide another update before the end of this week.
St. Francis Public Schools
The St. Francis School District posted the following message Saturday, March 14:
Due to the thousands of students and staff that traveled both domestically and overseas recently, the seven school districts that had spring break this past week will remain closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
St. Francis Area Schools will be closed March 16-17. All activities are cancelled. Kids Connection will be closed. There will be no transportation to any sites.
This information is being sent now so all families have as much time as possible to make arrangements.
Thank you.
