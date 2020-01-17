Several local school districts are canceling after-school activities today due to the heavy snow in the forecast, and some schools will let out early.
Anoka-Hennepin
The Anoka-Hennepin School District posted the following on its website (see full details at ahschools.us):
Anoka-Hennepin schools will be implementing a modified school schedule today, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, due to timing of forecasted winter weather and the capacity of our transportation system. High school students will dismiss 30 minutes earlier and middle school students will dismiss 15 minutes earlier. Elementary students will be dismissed at their regularly scheduled times.
All after-school and evening activities at Anoka-Hennepin have also been canceled for today. Adventures Plus school-age care will remain open until all children have been picked up.
All afternoon ECFE and preschool programs starting after 10:30 a.m. are canceled as well.
Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights Public Schools announced all activities and athletics are canceled after school and in the evening today and all day on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Fridley
Fridley Public Schools posted the following statement on social media:
Due to the incoming snow storm forecast and anticipated heavy snow on Friday, January 17, 2020, Fridley Public Schools has the following announcement for families:
* All Fridley Public Schools after school activities are cancelled today, Friday, January 17.
* Afternoon (PM) Preschool is also cancelled.
* Middle School and High School students will be dismissed 30 minutes early to give buses extra time to pick up elementary school students.
* Elementary school students will be dismissed at their regular dismissal time.
* Tiger Club will remain open, and we encourage our families to pick up their children as soon as they possibly can.
We wish our students and families safe travels and look forward to welcoming all our students back to school on Tuesday, January 21!
