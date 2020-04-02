*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Anoka-Hennepin
Anoka-Hennepin students returned to class, but not their classrooms, Monday, March 30.
From March 25-27 Anoka-Hennepin distributed more than 13,000 Chromebooks to students, which were prepared by staff the week before, according to the school district.
Classes in grades four through 12 are as technology-based as possible, Superintendent David Law said. Kindergarten through third-grade students receive their lessons mostly through paper packets.
“That’s how we’re starting, only because we didn’t have one-to-one technology for all 38,000 students,” Law said.
Lower grades may move away from packet-based education as the district determines how many of those students have access to necessary technology.
“We’re realizing somewhere between 20-50% of our parents already have technology,” Law said.
The primary platform kids are using to learn is Google Classroom, because students in the district each receive a Google account, Law said.
Teachers provide a daily lesson that students can check online to get direct instruction and activities. Those activities may range from assigned reading and writing prompts for seniors in English to a series of exercises to practice in physical education.
Read more here.
Columbia Heights
The Columbia Heights School District is providing daily contact between staff and students via the internet or phones while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the district’s website.
Early childhood education will continue in the form of packets and materials mailed to families each week. Families are also asked to check their Seesaw accounts regularly.
Elementary students should check their Seesaw or Google Classroom accounts for daily assignments. Columbia Academy students should use their existing Schoology accounts for online learning. High school students should have received a Chromebook to access work online, according to the district website.
For more information, frequently asked questions or specific plans go to the school district’s distance learning page tinyurl.com/utcps2w.
Fridley
Fridley Public Schools implemented distance learning March 30 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distance learning platform is expected to be used through Monday, May 4, depending how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses or what Gov. Tim Walz determines.
All Fridley Public Schools students in grades two through 12 have laptops they use at school only. Laptops were issued March 30 to students who do not have a device at home.
Fridley Public Schools teachers and students are using Google Classroom, Campus Learning Suite, Google Meets and Google Voice for regular video conferencing learning and assignments. Hard copy materials are delivered through the meal distribution service at 11 sites or at the schools.
“Our plan is really complex ... and multifaceted because we really need to cover all of our kids and we need to make sure our plan is equitable and kids have all they need,” said Fridley Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning John Piotraschke.
Individualized online learning plans are being developed for students with special needs.
Spring Lake Park Schools
Spring Lake Park Schools recently extended the district’s flexible learning plan to students’ homes through Monday, May 4, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Director of Communications and Marketing Erika Taibl, the Spring Lake Park School District has had a laptop program in place since 2012, where each K-12 student is issued a MacBook iPad. Students’ textbooks and any additional materials are available on the iPad.
Students started extended flexible learning March 30, where they’re given assignments to do independently. Students are also live chatting with peers and teachers, both independently and in small groups with other students, on Cisco Webex and Schoology.
“We already have a very strong infrastructure, and yet it’s a very different platform when you don’t have all of the kids learning together under one roof,” Supt. Jeff Ronneberg said.
Special needs students who have an individual education plan or a 504 plan are working with special education staff to create specialized online learning education plans.
Students without internet access were connected with a two-month free trial on Comcast Essentials. Xfinity and other internet providers have also opened up hotspots as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taibl said if the shutdown is extended, the district will look for other options for students who do not have Internet access.
Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, May 5, depending how the COVID-19 pandemic progresses or if Gov. Tim Walz decides to extend distance learning.
St. Francis Area Schools
All schools in the St. Francis School District are closed through May 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but distance learning began Monday, March 30.
Teachers are communicating with students through Google Classroom, packets that were sent home via material pickup during the week of March 23-27 or email.
Student attendance is taken daily via email, Google tools or voicemail. The expectation is for all staff to be available by email or phone daily.
Learn more at isd15.org or 763-753-7157.
