Members of the Blaine and Centennial baseball teams joined forces in the 2020 Senior Class Salute hosted by the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field and the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. Blaine won 16-6 over the Rappers July 23, then 3-2 over Hopkins July 26, and is scheduled to play STMA/Orono July 29. A champions bracket will be held July 31-Aug. 2. Andover, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Osseo/Totino-Grace and St. Anthony/Litchfield/Columbia Heights are also among the 24 teams in the tournament to honor the 2020 class.
