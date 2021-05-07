Columbia Heights was recently named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Columbia Heights achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a statement. “The trees being planted and cared for by Columbia Heights are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
The Arbor Day Foundation is a million member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.
For more information on the Arbor Day Foundation and Tree City USA, visit arborday.org.
