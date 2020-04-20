Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Philolectian Society of Anoka selected six young women to receive $1,500 scholarships.
The society saw a record 48 applications this year. Scholarship committee members interviewed those selected for interviews on April 4 using the Zoom platform online.
The 2020 recipients are:
• Veda Karlsen-Heil, Anoka High School, plans to attend Elon University for international studies.
• Makayla Ronngren, Anoka High School, plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study psychology.
• Lorraine Wongbi, Anoka High School, plans to attend Augsburg University for pre-med and psychology.
• Sara Abbas, Coon Rapids High School, plans to attend the University of Minnesota, Rochester-Mayo for a five-year physician’s assistant program.
• Diana Yang, Andover High School, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, for computer science.
• Dola Ademola-Greene, Coon Rapids High School, plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities’ physicians’ assistant program.
