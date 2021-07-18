Anoka High School’s Kevan Nitzberg received the Northwest Suburban Conference Award for Distinguished Service at the end of the school year. “Mr. Nitzberg has been an incredible educator for 49 years and a strong advocate for students throughout the state in visual arts,” Anoka Activities Director Lance Wicks said. “He has taken a lead in promoting the NWSC Arts Festival every October at the Minnetonka Art Center. Mr. Nitzberg has also arranged judges, compiled art work for the 5AA visual arts competition where Anoka has always had strong representation. Under Mr. Nitzberg’s guidance and influence, numerous students have received Gold, Silver and Spotlight Awards for their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.