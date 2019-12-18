Gather for an evening of celebration and recognition of 75 years of Anoka Tornadoes wrestling Friday, Jan. 31. Former and future wrestlers, managers, trainers, coaches, cheerleaders, mat maids, parents and community supporters are all invited to join in at the high school.
Events get underway at 5 p.m. with a tour of the remodeled Anoka High School, followed by a dual meet versus St. Francis. An alumni social will follow the match at the Anoka American Legion Post 102.
Celebrate a tradition of excellence that is Anoka Tornadoes wrestling. For more information, contact Brad Holmbo (tanker1973@gmail.com) or Dave Way (dmway145@gmail.com).
