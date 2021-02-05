Anoka’s annual Winterfest is slimmed down this year but will still offer outdoor fun next weekend in George Enloe Park.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, (weather permitting) the event will have sledding, skating, snowshoeing, a selfie station, bonfires and outdoor music. There will also be giant yard games.
Although the indoor craft won’t happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants can take a craft to do at home while supplies last.
The Anoka Area Hockey Association will lead an activity on the ice, and participants can shoot a goal and win a prize.
The Winterfest Bags tournament will start at noon, as well. Registration is $30 per team at anokaminnesota.com, with prizes for the top three teams.
Child-friendly food and beverages will be available for purchase from Anoka Eastern Star Chapter, and Anoka Halloween Inc. will be selling merchandise.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. All activities will take place outdoors. The warming house will only be open for restroom use. Participants are asked to practice social distancing when participating in the activities.
The city hopes sled dogs will be able to return next year.
George Enloe Park is at 631 Lund Blvd., Anoka.
Watch the city of Anoka’s Facebook page for updates, or call the Public Services Department with questions at 763-576-2980.
