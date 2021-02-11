The city of Anoka announced Feb. 10 that it is canceling most of the Winterfest events that had been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 in George Enloe Park.
The city cited "the enduring polar vortex creating frigid weather conditions" and said the decision was made for the safety of volunteers and participants. The warming house will be open with restricted access for individuals choosing to sled, skate or try out snow shoes on their own.
The Winterfest Bags (Cornhole) Tournament will still take place but has moved to Green Haven Golf Course. Registration is $30 a team with prizes awarded to the top three teams. Registration will be open here until noon Friday, Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.