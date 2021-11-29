The city of Anoka invites the public to bring family, friends and holiday spirit to count down to the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting Saturday, Dec.4. It all takes place at Anoka City Hall River Plaza in downtown Anoka. Festivities run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Guest can enjoy complimentary horse-drawn trolley rides, holiday music, bonfires, holiday decor and more. Food vendors will have treats for sale.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will listen to holiday wish lists during a free photo opportunity.
Mayor Phil Rice will welcome all at 5:55 p.m., and the countdown to the tree lighting will begin at 5:59 p.m. Festivities will conclude at 7 p.m.
Toys for Joy Anoka County will have a booth to accept new, unwrapped holiday gifts for those in need. The organization will also be giving away free candy-filled cups to children up to the age of 10, while supplies last.
Non-perishable food and monetary donations for ACBC Food Shelf will also be collected.
Anoka City Hall River Plaza is at 2015 First Ave. N.
For more information visit anokaminnesota.com or call 763-421-7130.
