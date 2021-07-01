Anoka’s 23rd annual fireworks show will light up the evening sky at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Castle Field, 600 Castle Field Blvd. Before the display, everyone is welcome to cheer on the Anoka American Legion Alumni team at 6:30 p.m., as it competes on the baseball diamond.
The annual fireworks display draws thousands of people to the Anoka area. This year’s display will be bigger and better as the city enters a season of events after many pandemic-related cancellations in 2020.
The display is made possible by donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals, and donations are still being accepted. Those who contribute will be recognized through city communications.
Admission to the alumni game is free. Beer and concessions will be available for purchase. Past and present Anoka Legion players are encouraged to participate in this traditional baseball event. For more information about the game, visit cfabaseball.weebly.com.
Learn more about the fireworks show and sponsors at anokaminnesota.com or call 763-576-2725.
