Anoka Technical College is hosting its first Fall Festival and Car Show to bring members of the community, local employer partners and college staff and faculty together.
The free event will be 3-6 p.m. on the Anoka Tech campus Saturday, Oct. 2. Open to all ages, the event will feature a car show, food trucks, music and campus tours.
There will also be local employer booths and career path and program information.
The car show was inspired by the large network of car enthusiasts in the Anoka County community.
Information for car show participants:
• Free for cars to participate in show.
• All car/truck years, makes and models welcome.
• Car spaces are first come, first served.
• Chairs not provided, please bring your own.
• No alcohol or burn-outs allowed.
Due to changing COVID-19 circumstances, this event is subject to modifications or cancellation.
Contact Anoka Tech Enrollment Services at 763-576-7710 or enrollmentservices@anokatech.edu with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.