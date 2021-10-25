Anoka Technical College will host in-person and virtual information sessions for Minnesota State Week, Oct. 25–31.
Students considering their options within higher education and career technical education will have the opportunity to tour campus, learn about specific in-demand programs and get support to apply for college.
“We’re excited to invite students on campus for our in-person information sessions again during Minnesota State Week,” LeAnna Wangerin, director of enrollment services, said in a statement. “Students will have the opportunity to learn about our 70+ programs while touring the campus and labs where we offer hands-on career training.”
Find full event details and other ways to visit the college at AnokaTech.edu/visit.
