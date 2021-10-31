The Anoka City Council unanimously approved a 28-home planned unit development near the Anoka County Fairgrounds Oct. 18. Council Member Jeff Weaver abstained from discussion and voting because his son-in-law is on the development team.
The development will be on 8.3 acres of undeveloped land east of Shades of Green Landscaping, south of the fairgrounds’ overflow parking lot and north of Garfield Street.
The developer, Brooklyn Park-based Novak-Fleck Inc., says the homes will be marketed primarily to people age 55 and older. Homes will start around 1,600 square feet at a price of about $350,000. A homeowners association will maintain the common areas of the development, including driveways.
The council had approved the first reading of the planned unit development Oct. 4. It gave final approval to the planned unit development and approved the preliminary plat Oct. 18.
