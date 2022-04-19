Keith Harvell

The Anoka Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 58-year-old Keith Harvell.

He was last seen on April 3 at 7:22 p.m. at a Kwik Trip, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime missing person alert.

Police believe he is on foot, but his destination or direction of travel isn’t known. He may be in the Twin Cities metro area.

Harvell has a tattoo of a lighthouse on his chest and a tree on his torso.

Havell is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black nylon shirt, black nylon jacket and black pants. He is 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds.

His family and authorities are concern for Havell’s wellbeing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Harvell’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Anoka Police Department at 763-427-1212.

