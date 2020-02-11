Anoka High School graduate Justice Margaret Chutich and Anoka seventh-grader Maddy Freking were honored at the 34th Annual Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day Feb. 5.
The awards ceremony, held at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, was hosted in conjunction with the 34th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a nationwide celebration recognizing the accomplishments of individuals in the promotion and advancement of girls and women’s sports.
Chutich was honored with a Special Merit Award. Chutich, an associate justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court, has spent a lifetime working as a champion of girls and women in sport. Chutich played on the boys high school tennis team at Anoka until a girls state tournament was created, and she took second in the first-ever Minnesota State High School League girls tennis tournament as a junior before winning the tournament as a senior. She won a Big 10 singles title at the University of Minnesota and helped the Gophers to three AIAW National Tournament berths.
After graduation Chutich served on the Advisory Council for Women’s Athletics at the U of M, and she and her spouse donated funds to support female athletes at Minnesota’s Student Athletic Center for Excellence. They also established a scholarship in women’s sports to support full-time undergraduate female student athletes.
Freking received a Minnesota Milestone Award, along with Krissy Wendell. Twenty-five years separate Freking and Wendell on the playing field, but the two are forever connected after making history on the baseball diamond. In 1994 Wendell became the fifth girl to play in the Little League Baseball World Series, and the first from Minnesota. In the summer of 2019 Freking followed in Wendell’s footsteps. She became the 19th girl to play in the LLWS and the second girl from Minnesota to play on Little League’s biggest stage.
Wendell was the first girl to start at catcher, and Freking served as Coon Rapids-Andover’s starter at second base. Wendell went on to become the first female LLBWS graduate to earn a spot in the Little League Hall of Excellence. In 2000 she won Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey award, and in 2004 she won the Patty Kazmier Award after an impressive career at the University of Minnesota. She was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.