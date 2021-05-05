State legislators and mayors of cities and towns along the Mississippi River made a commitment in 2018 to reduce plastic waste in the Mississippi River. In partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme, National Geographic Society and the University of Georgia, the “Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative” was launched in 2020. Its primary goal to generate a first-ever geospatial “snapshot” of plastic pollution along the river. Working with volunteer citizen scientists from local communities this initiative will record data on the state of plastic pollution at key sites along the river.
Anoka Rotary was selected to lead and coordinate the efforts in Anoka at Peninsula Point Park. Additional Minnesota sites include St. Paul and Hastings. The data collected from the Minnesota sites and two additional areas in St. Louis and Baton Rouge will be used to generate a “plastic pollution map” that will help policy makers, businesses and citizens take action.
On Saturday, April 24, more than 2,000 citizen scientists, including 40 volunteers in Anoka, used mobile debris trackers to generate a baseline for decision makers in both the private and public sectors, helping to establish and evaluate efforts to combat plastic pollution.
The Anoka volunteers included Anoka Rotarians, Boy Scouts from Troop 609, students from Anoka-Ramsey Community College and students from Champlin Park High School. In addition to their debris tracking and recording, they also conducted a cleanup of the waste found.
