Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 22nd annual Anoka Riverfest and Craft Fair has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 26. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 11.
“The health and safety of attendees, vendors, staff, and volunteers is our primary concern,” Anoka Area Chamber President Peter Turok said. “The new event is date is, of course, contingent on favorable direction from health officials. We think the new date will be a great option. September weather tends to lend itself well to an event like this, and we hope to be able to offer another stellar event.”
Anoka Riverfest and Craft Fair is one of the largest outdoor craft fairs in the Twin Cities, with more than 140 juried crafters, a food court, music and more — all set near the Rum River in the heart of historic downtown Anoka. In addition to the event itself, visitors can enjoy the quaint antique, clothing and jewelry shops, restaurants, and charm that this historic river town has to offer. The event and parking are free.
“Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 26,” Turok said. “The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is something fun for everyone at the Anoka Riverfest & Craft Fair,” Turok said.
For more information, visit anokariverfest.org.
