The Anoka Riverfest & Craft Fair Committee has announced that after much consideration it is canceling the 2020 event that was set to be held on Sept. 26.
In early April the event was postponed from July to the end of September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After discussions with state officials and no sign of things opening up for larger events, the time is now to cancel the event, according to the committee.
Staff will refund all vendors and sponsors that have already paid for the 2020 event that haven’t already requested a refund.
