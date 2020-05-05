How does being 100 feel?
The same as being 99, according to longtime Anoka resident Lauraine Blaska, who marked a century of life Wednesday, April 29.
That’s the thing about birthdays, the St. Francis native said. “You have a birthday, and it’s a big day, and the next day it’s all over.”
But this birthday was especially memorable — and not only because of her age.
Family, friends and even police and fire personnel turned out to make the day special, with dozens of cars parading by her home throughout the afternoon. Anoka Mayor Phil Rice proclaimed April 29, 2020, Lauraine Blaska Day, and Blaska received an honorary key to the city.
“It was just overwhelming, and I didn’t expect anything like this,” Blaska said. “We talked about a parade. ... I thought, that sounds like fun, but my gosh, the police, and the whole works came first. I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”
Parade participants started in the Eagle Brook Church parking lot and went in waves past Blaska’s home in Weston Woods on the River. Friends from the Sons of Norway kicked off the festivities at 1 p.m., followed by city personnel at 3 p.m. and family around 5 p.m.
“She just stayed outside and enjoyed every minute of it until about 7:30 p.m.,” her daughter Myrna Ward said, adding that the weather was perfect.
The Sons of Norway joined in the celebration because Blaska is a longtime member — she’s been part of the organization since 1973 and has been with the Anoka lodge since it organized, according to Claudia Bomier, of the Sons of Norway.
“We all want to be like Lauraine,” Bomier told QCTV. “She plays bridge, she’s as sharp as can be, looks like a million dollars, is always there to help.”
Born in St. Francis in 1920 as the sixth of 10 children, Blaska grew up in a four-room house without electricity on a farm outside the city. In 1938 she earned a diploma from St. Francis High School, becoming the first in her family to graduate.
Then she found a job at the Jackson Hotel (now Billy’s Bar & Grill) in downtown Anoka making $25 a month. There she met her husband, John, a bartender at the hotel, and they were married 55 years.
Blaska also worked 30 years at the National supermarket in Anoka, and she has always enjoyed gardening as a hobby.
She raised three children and has 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Looking back on the past century, Blaska is amazed at the changes she has witnessed.
“I’ve always said there was just a lot of progress,” she said. “You can start from the bottom, you know, with horses and cars, and just keep on, and radio and television and even (going to) the moon. ... It’s just been something all the time.”
Although Blaska doesn’t have a secret to long life, she said it’s been important to have family close throughout it.
“I think being with people makes a lot of difference,” she said.
