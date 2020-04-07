*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
An Anoka senior living facility is listed among those with a COVID-19 outbreak, but local authorities say there are no known cases among residents and staff currently at the center.
On Saturday, April 4, the Minnesota Department of Health began publicly listing long-term care facilities with outbreaks. It defined an outbreak as one or more residents or staff having laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, and it only listed facilities with at least 10 residents.
Anoka Rehabilitation & Living Center was the only Anoka County facility named. The center is on the campus of The Homestead at Anoka, 3000 Fourth Ave.
“We were notified March 28 that a contract service provider who worked at Anoka Rehabilitation & Living Center tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19,” an emailed statement from the facility said. “Anoka Rehabilitation & Living Center staff has been closely following CDC protocols and we continue to work with local health authorities. Out of privacy concerns for our residents, our employees and their families, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time.”
The contract worker was at the facility about two weeks ago and developed symptoms after leaving, Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson told the Anoka City Council Monday, April 6, after speaking with staff at the center. The worker later tested positive for COVID-19.
“There are no known cases of staff or residents currently at the Homestead,” Peterson said.
Peterson also told the council Monday there had been three confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Anoka, but he warned there are likely more that haven’t been tested.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 42 confirmed cases in Anoka County as of 4 p.m. Monday and 1,069 confirmed cases statewide. The department has named 35 long-term care facilities with outbreaks.
David Burch, senior communications director for Volunteers of America, which runs The Homestead, said in an email that the facility is taking measures to protect residents and employees, including:
• Providing necessary personal protective equipment.
• Following procedures as recommended by the CDC.
• Screening all residents and monitoring for symptoms and fever frequently throughout the day.
• Screening all employees for symptoms and fever immediately upon entrance to Anoka Rehabilitation & Living Center; employees with any symptoms will be immediately sent home.
• Restricting outside visitation only to end-of-life situations, and visitors will be screened and not allowed to enter if they have any symptoms or fever.
• Increasing the frequency of disinfection of surfaces, equipment, resident rooms and other areas of the building.
“We’ve implemented protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and we’re working closely with our local health authorities,” Burch wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.